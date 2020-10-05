Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be released into civil circulation late this month or in early November, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

ORENBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be released into civil circulation late this month or in early November, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"According to our plans, the release into civil circulation will start either in the last days of October or in the beginning of November," Murashko told reporters.

There is a high demand for the vaccine both inside Russia and abroad, the minister noted.