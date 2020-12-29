(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian excommunicated schema monk Sergiy, who was expelled from the clergy after making controversial statements on the COVID-19 pandemic, has been charged with inciting suicide and is now being transported from the city of Yekaterinburg to Moscow, where investigators will ask the court for his arrest, his lawyer, Svetlana Gerasimova, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian Sverdlovsk Region's law enforcement service told Sputnik that Sergiy had been detained.

"The charges were brought last night. Today at 2 p.m. [11:00 GMT], the Moscow City Court will review a motion for his arrest," Gerasimova said, adding that the former schema monk was now on his way to Moscow.

According to the lawyer, her client was charged under articles 110.1, 148 and 330 of the Russian Criminal Code, including incitement to commit suicide, obstruction of the exercise of the right of liberty of conscience and religious freedom, as well as arbitrariness.

In 2005, the ex-schema monk, whose civil name is Nikolay Romanov, founded a female monastery in Sverdlovsk, where he continued to preach even after separation from the Church. Sergiy continuously incited people to take to the streets and protest against what he described as "ungodly self-isolation" and "Satan's electronic camp," referring to the coronavirus-related quarantine.

In July, Sergiy was fined around 100,000 rubles ($1,350) on administrative charges over the dissemination of false information and incitement of unrest. On October 6, a criminal case was launched into the suspected torture of children on the monastery's territory and professional negligence by oversight authorities.