KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The authorities in Russia's Republic of Buryatia in eastern Siberia decided on Wednesday to follow Moscow's lead in introducing non-working days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, with days off lasting from June 27 to July 11.

Earlier in June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the extension of the national holidays from June 12-14 in the capital until June 19 as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The non-working day regime will be introduced in the Republic of Buryatia from June 27 to July 11. For two weeks, the activities of all enterprises will be banned, except for life-support services, grocery stores, businesses selling essential goods, pharmacies, housing and public utilities, public transport, media," the regional government said in a statement.

Commenting on the epidemiological situation across Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the country had seen a spike in the COVID-19 infections over the past week after enjoying relative stability in April and May. The incidence rate at the end of last week amounted to 76.2 cases per 100,000 people, 29.2% higher compared to the previous week, she added.