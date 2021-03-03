MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Angola, Djibouti and the Republic of Congo have officially authorized Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for mass use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund ...

announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by regulatory authorities of the Republic of Angola, Republic of Congo and Republic of Djibouti. Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," the RDIF said in a statement.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved for emergency use in 42 countries across the world.