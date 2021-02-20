(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's CoviVac coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Chumakov research institute, is contraindicated for pregnant and lactating women, people who had complications after receiving other vaccines, people exhibiting symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, and those suffering from exacerbation of chronic diseases, according to the vaccine administration manual

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia's CoviVac coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Chumakov research institute, is contraindicated for pregnant and lactating women, people who had complications after receiving other vaccines, people exhibiting symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, and those suffering from exacerbation of chronic diseases, according to the vaccine administration manual.

CoviVac is also contraindicated for citizens aged under 18.

Vaccination may be conducted from two to four weeks after recovery from acute febrile conditions and acute infectious and non-infectious diseases.

"Vaccination is conducted in the period of remission [of chronic infectious diseases].

The consulting physician makes a decision on the possibility to vaccinate people suffering from chronic conditions," the instructions read on.

People with chronic liver and kidney diseases, severe diseases of the hematopoietic system, diseases of the central nervous and cardiovascular systems and the gastrointestinal tract, as well as autoimmune and allergic diseases should be cautious about vaccination.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustain announced that Russia had registered CoviVac, its third vaccine against COVID-19.