Russia's CoviVac Vaccine Shows Effectiveness Against Delta Variant - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Russian CoviVac COVID-19 vaccine has shown effectiveness against the Delta coronavirus strain, the director-general of the Chumakov Center of the Russian academy of Sciences, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Wednesday.

"The studies have shown comparable results on the immunological efficacy of the CoviVac vaccine against the (strain) of the delta virus, in comparison with the alpha strain of the coronavirus," Ishmukhametov said.

More Stories From World

