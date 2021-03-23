UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's CoviVac Vaccine To Enter Civil Circulation On March 28 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:23 PM

Russia's CoviVac Vaccine to Enter Civil Circulation on March 28 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac developed by the Chumakov research center, will enter civil circulation on March 28, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac developed by the Chumakov research center, will enter civil circulation on March 28, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Tuesday.

"Starting the end of March, we will start scaling up EpiVacCorona [vaccine production], 500,000 [doses] will enter civil circulation. I believe first deliveries of Chumakov center's CoviVac will take place on March 28," Golikova told RT broadcaster.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia March

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on Na ..

9 minutes ago

Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute to Test Use of Itali ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 123.5 million

39 minutes ago

US President congratulates President Alvi on Pakis ..

43 minutes ago

Russia to Hold MAKS International Air Show in 2021 ..

39 minutes ago

City in Illinois Becomes First in US to Approve Re ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.