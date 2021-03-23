Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac developed by the Chumakov research center, will enter civil circulation on March 28, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac developed by the Chumakov research center, will enter civil circulation on March 28, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Tuesday.

"Starting the end of March, we will start scaling up EpiVacCorona [vaccine production], 500,000 [doses] will enter civil circulation. I believe first deliveries of Chumakov center's CoviVac will take place on March 28," Golikova told RT broadcaster.