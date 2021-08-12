UrduPoint.com

Russia's Crashed Mi-8 Was Serviceable, Technical Examination Set For 2022 - Governor

Russia's Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in the Far East with 16 people on board was serviceable, it had been in operation since 1984 and its next technical examination was scheduled for 2022, Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Thursday

"All the regulations of the Federal Air Transport Agency are strictly observed, helicopters undergo technical examinations regularly. This plane was supposed to undergo the next [examination] in 2022, it was serviceable and was authorized to perform flights," Solodov said on Russia-24 broadcaster.

"These planes are quite old, this one was in operation since 1984, but Mi-8 helicopters are reliable and are used quite actively," Solodov added.

