Russia's Crime Rate Slightly Up In 2020 - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russia's total number of registered crimes increased by 1 percent in 2020, while the number of heavy and especially grave crimes saw a 14 percent year-on-year increase, the interior ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The total number of crimes registered in the country increased by 1 percent. The number of heavy and especially grave crimes rose by 14 percent. The surge in heavy crimes ... is mostly due to the crimes committed with use of information and telecommunication technologies," Irina Volk said.

In 2020, online crimes surged by over 90 percent, and the number of crimes committed through mobile phones increased by 88.3 percent.

More Stories From World

