SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said the Russian peninsula is reliably protected against external threats.

"Crimea is forever Russian and will never return to Ukraine," Aksyonov said on the Crimean Tatar tv channel Millet.

"Dear Crimeans, do not pay attention to any platforms. From the point of view of security, Crimea is provided with everything, nothing threatens Crimea. We definitely do not advise anyone to attack," he said.