MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has recovered from COVID-19 and has already started working, her press secretary, Anna Usacheva, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has recovered and has got back to work.

Doctors have checked her out, Olga Borisovna is at work, she feels good. Fortunately, she had mild symptoms. During almost three weeks, she worked from home and communicated remotely with all the ministerial departments and the professional community," Usacheva said.