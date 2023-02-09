UrduPoint.com

Russia's Culture Ministry Announces Change Of Management Of Iconic Tretyakov Gallery

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia's Culture Ministry Announces Change of Management of Iconic Tretyakov Gallery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Elena Pronicheva has been appointed the new director of Russia's Tretyakov Gallery to replace Zelfira Tregulova, who is leaving the position as the term of her employment contract has expired, the Russian Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

"Elena Pronicheva, who has headed the Polytechnic Museum since 2020, has been appointed the new director general of the State Tretyakov Gallery. She will replace Zelfira Tregulova, who is leaving her position as the museum's director general due to the expiration of her employment contract," a statement read.

The Polytechnic Museum is science- and technology-oriented, while the Tretyakov Gallery is focused on art and is considered the prime depository of Russian fine art. Both are located in Moscow.

Tregulova headed the State Tretyakov Gallery for eight years. Under her leadership, numerous large-scale exhibitions, educational and scientific projects were held there.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine 2020 Employment

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

2 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

1 hour ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.