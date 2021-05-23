(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Russia registered 8,951 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 5,001,505, the Federal coronavirus response center said Sunday.

As before, Moscow registered the largest number of new cases, 2,924.

St Petersburg recorded the second largest number of 842, and the Moscow region registered 769 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, 7,297 people were discharged with full recovery, and 56 died.