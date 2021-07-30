UrduPoint.com
Russia's Curtailed Participation In OPCW Out Of Question - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russia's curtailed participation in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is out of question, although its work is raising more and more concerns, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW and ambassador to the Netherlands, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In recent years, the work carried out in the Hague has raised more and more questions and complaints, not only from our side. This applies not to the OPCW at large but rather to its Technical Secretariat and the US-led group of Western activists seeking to reformat the organization to suit their geopolitical interests and replacing international law with their invented rules," Shulgin said.

At the same time, one should not forget about the important role of the OPCW that promotes economic and technological development in the field of using chemical products for peaceful purposes, the Russian diplomat emphasized.

"However, and this is certainly regrettable, many developed states do not rush to share their know-how and equipment in this area, and also keep imposing sanctions and other restrictive measures. The OPCW is still in demand, and we intend to do everything possible to improve the situation. Therefore, Russia's curtailed participation in the organization is out of question," Shulgin added.

Russia continues its effort in the OPCW, which is aimed at protecting the international law and ensuring implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Shulgin stressed.

