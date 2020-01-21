UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Customs In Far East Discover Radioactive Car On Ship From Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:05 PM

Russia's Customs in Far East Discover Radioactive Car on Ship From Japan

The Customs of Russia's major eastern port city, Vladivostok, discovered a vehicle on board a ship arriving from Japan that was contaminated with radioactivity, which was the first such case in the past three years, the Customs' press service said

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Customs of Russia's major eastern port city, Vladivostok, discovered a vehicle on board a ship arriving from Japan that was contaminated with radioactivity, which was the first such case in the past three years, the Customs' press service said.

"Following the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant accident in Japan, between April 2011 to June 2017, 875 such cases of [radioactive goods] were detected in the customs region. No radioactive vehicles have been identified in the last three years. The latest case indicates that the consequences of the accident have not completely disappeared," the agency said.

Customs officers detected beta radiation coming from a Toyota Prius Hybrid. The vehicle will be sent back to Japan.

The accident at the Fukushima plant in March 2011 was triggered by a 46-feet tsunami that hit Japan following a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake. The meltdown at three out of the four units and hydrogen-air explosions, which were provoked by a cooling systems failure, led to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant.

Related Topics

Accident Tsunami Earthquake Russia Nuclear Vehicles Vehicle Fukushima Vladivostok Japan March April June 2017 From Toyota

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (55%) Pakistanis opine that smoking is ..

5 minutes ago

Convening A Workshop on Family Bank Experience in ..

5 minutes ago

Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  appeal for his job ..

11 minutes ago

China's former Interpol chief sentenced to 13 year ..

50 seconds ago

Philippines probing possible case of Chinese virus ..

51 seconds ago

Thai Supreme Court Rules Opposition Party Not Guil ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.