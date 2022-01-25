UrduPoint.com

Russia's Customs Service Says Shut Military Products Smuggling Route From Russia To US

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russian customs service officers have halted a route for illicit weaponry trafficking from Russia to the United States through international mail, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said on Tuesday.

"Officers of the customs service in (the town of) Mineralnye Vody foiled a channel of smuggling military products from Russia to the United States organized by a Russian citizen through international postal shipments," the statement said.

The suspect transferred Kalashnikov magazines from the Stavropol region to the US, the service said, adding that an investigation into the incident was initiated.

