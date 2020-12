Russia's daily average COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 for the past seven days has been 17,9, compared to US' 62.1, Italy's 34.9, Russian public health chief Anna Popova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's daily average COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 for the past seven days has been 17,9, compared to US' 62.1, Italy's 34.9, Russian public health chief Anna Popova said Wednesday.

According to Popova, the coronavirus fatality rate in Russia is 1.7 percent, while across the world it is 2.3 percent.