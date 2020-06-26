UrduPoint.com
Russia's Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases Below 7,000 For 1st Time Since April - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:46 PM

Russia has recorded 6,800 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,800 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

The daily increase has fallen below 7,000 for the first time since April. On Thursday, the country reported 7,113 COVID-19 cases.

"Already today, the number of new cases is below 7,000, it amounts to 6,800," Golikova told the Russian Health Ministry.

