MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,926 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,709 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 290,678, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,926 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 81 regions. Of these, 3,577 (or 40.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 290,678 (+3.2 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Moscow's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has dropped to the April level, amounting to 3,238 (3,855 yesterday). According to the response center, the city's daily increase in COVID-19 cases started falling below 4,000 after May 15.

Prior to that, it was that low on April 30 and May 1, amounting to 3,093 and 3,561, respectively.

The Russian capital still accounts for the largest share of the country's daily increase, followed by Moscow region with 921 new cases, and St. Petersburg with 425 new cases (907 and 451 yesterday, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 91 (94 yesterday) to 2,722.

As many as 2,836 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (4,207 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 70,209.