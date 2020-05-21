UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Daily Increases In COVID-19 Cases Fall For 10 Days Already - Public Health Chief

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Russia's Daily Increases in COVID-19 Cases Fall for 10 Days Already - Public Health Chief

Russia's daily increases in COVID-19 cases have been falling for 10 days in a row, which is a very positive sign, the head of the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia's daily increases in COVID-19 cases have been falling for 10 days in a row, which is a very positive sign, the head of the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich [Russian President Vladimir Putin], you have already said that the epidemiological situation is stabilizing in the country. For 10 days, we are seeing a decrease in new confirmed and registered cases in the country, this is a very positive sign," Anna Popova told Putin at talks on the situation in the education system amid the pandemic.

The share of children among Russia's coronavirus patients does not exceed 7 percent, Popova added.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khairpur Police pay tributes to their martyred col ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issued plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

5 minutes ago

Olympic Committee Chief Says Tokyo Games Might End ..

8 minutes ago

Nangarhar District Governor Hurt in Suicide Attack ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov, Slovenian Foreign Minister Discuss Coopera ..

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex reserves fall b ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.