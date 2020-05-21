Russia's daily increases in COVID-19 cases have been falling for 10 days in a row, which is a very positive sign, the head of the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia's daily increases in COVID-19 cases have been falling for 10 days in a row, which is a very positive sign, the head of the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich [Russian President Vladimir Putin], you have already said that the epidemiological situation is stabilizing in the country. For 10 days, we are seeing a decrease in new confirmed and registered cases in the country, this is a very positive sign," Anna Popova told Putin at talks on the situation in the education system amid the pandemic.

The share of children among Russia's coronavirus patients does not exceed 7 percent, Popova added.