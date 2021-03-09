(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russia's damage from corruption crimes, the probe into which was launched in 2020, exceeded 63 billion rubles ($847.35 million), the head of the department of supervision over compliance with anti-corruption laws of the prosecutor general's office told Sputnik.

According to Viktor Baldin, the chief of the department, the amount of taken bribes exceeded 3 billion rubles in 2020, while the amount of given bribes totaled 2.1 billion rubles. This difference is explained by the fact that some of the "bribe givers" were acting within law enforcement agencies' wiretap investigation, Baldin specified.

"The asset damage from other corruption crimes, including fraud, misappropriation, embezzlement and abuse of power, exceeded 58 billion rubles in 2020. This accounts for around 11 percent of the last year's damage resulting from all the crimes," Baldin said.

In 2019, Russia's damage from corruption crimes totaled 55.1 billion rubles, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said.