MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Swiss Stan Wawrinka and moved into the US Open semi-finals.

Medvedev managed to secure a victory with 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 despite injuring his leg in the first game of the match.

The 23-year-old Russian tennis player also qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals due to take place in London from November 10-17.