Russia's DDoS-GUARD Says Not Providing Web Hosting Services To Parler

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia's DDoS-GUARD Says Not Providing Web Hosting Services to Parler

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian IT company DDoS-GUARD told Sputnik on Tuesday it was not providing web hosting services to the Parler messenger, which is popular with supporters of US outgoing President Donald Trump and is banned from Google and Apple app stores.

Earlier this month, Amazon also removed Parler, which can be considered as an alternative to Twitter, from its web services.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Parler partially resumed operation with an IP address belonging to DDoS-GUARD.

"The DDoS-GUARD company is a network security provider. Its solutions and products are aimed at protecting websites against DDoS attacks, apart from other things. DDoS-GUARD does not provide hosting services to Parler.com. It does not have any right to disclose which services it provides to clients, regardless of their slant or audience, as this runs counter to the company's privacy policy and the legislation," DDoS-GUARD said.

