Russia's Death Toll In Makiivka After Ukraine's Jan 1 Strike Rises To 89 -Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Russia's Death Toll in Makiivka After Ukraine's Jan 1 Strike Rises to 89 -Defense Ministry

SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION HEADQUARTERS (Rostov-on-Don) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) on-Don), January 4 (Sputnik) - The Russian military death toll in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after a strike by Ukrainian troops on January 1 rose to 89 after the rubble was cleared, first deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Military-Political Directorate, Lt. Gen. Sergey Sevryukov, said.

According to him, on January 1, at 00:01 Moscow time (21:01 December 31 GMT), Ukrainian artillery fired six HIMARS rockets at a temporary deployment point of a Russian military unit in the area of Makiivka, two rockets were intercepted by air defense.

Four rockets hit the building where Russian servicemen were stationed.

"The detonation of the HIMARS warheads caused the building's structures to collapse," Lt. Gen. Sevryukov said.

"Immediately after the tragedy, the command and officers of this military unit, junior commanders and servicemen of other units took all available measures to rescue those wounded. First aid was provided, the wounded were evacuated to medical facilities. Unfortunately, during the clearing of the rubble of reinforced concrete structures, the number of our comrades who died rose to 89," he said.

Lt. Gen. Servryukov said deputy regiment commander Lt. Col. Bachurin was among those killed.

