BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia's decision to suspend the work of the NATO information offices complicates the situation in the relations between Moscow and the alliance even more, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is suspending the work of the NATO information office.

"This makes everything more difficult, and the situation is already difficult," Maas told reporters.