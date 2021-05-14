UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Decision Proves Prague Acted Correctly On Vrbetice - Czech Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russia's Decision Proves Prague Acted Correctly on Vrbetice - Czech Deputy Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia's decision to include the Czech Republic to the list of unfriendly states confirms that Prague correctly responded to the "Vrbetice case," Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek said on Friday.

"Russia's decision is a confirmation that the Czech Republic reacted correctly to the 'Vrbetice case' and that the Czech reaction had such a strong influence on Russia that it was deemed necessary to include us on the list of unfriendly countries together with the United States. I am proud that I was able to take part in the preparation and the implementation of this Czech reaction," Hamacek told reporters.

In mid-April, Prague accused the Russian intelligence of involvement in the explosion in Vrbetice in 2014 and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission persona non grata, stating that the accusations of the explosion were absurd, unfounded and far-fetched. The Kremlin noted that the Czech Republic's unsubstantiated accusations against Russia inflicted extreme harm on relations between the two countries, and also indicated that these accusations against Russia were part of a large-scale campaign of the West against Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Prague Czech Republic United States From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

39 minutes ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.