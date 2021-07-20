Russia said at a conference on the Open Skies Treaty that the decision to withdraw from the agreement was final and was not subject to revision, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia said at a conference on the Open Skies Treaty that the decision to withdraw from the agreement was final and was not subject to revision, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik.

A conference to consider the consequences of Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty was held on Tuesday. Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"According to the main results of the conference, Russia's withdrawal from the treaty is a final decision, it is not currently subject to revision.

The statements of a number of participants about their readiness to continue participating in the treaty without Russia and the United States is their sovereign decision," Gavrilov said.

The decision on the participation or non-participation of Belarus in the Open Skies Treaty will be made after the Russian-Belarusian consultations, they will take place later, he added.