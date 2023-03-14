UrduPoint.com

Russia's Decision To Extend Grain Deal Only For 60 Days Not Ultimatum - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Russia's Decision to Extend Grain Deal Only for 60 Days Not Ultimatum - Foreign Ministry

Russia's decision to extend the grain deal only for 60 days is not an ultimatum, but a clear and open position, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia's decision to extend the grain deal only for 60 days is not an ultimatum, but a clear and open position, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Vershinin said that Moscow did not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"This is not an ultimatum, it is a clear, principled and open position of the Russian side. This means that at the end of this (60-day) period, we will see what progress has been made with regard to the implementation of our memorandum between the UN secretariat and Russia, and on this basis we will determine the fate of the Black Sea grain deal, the initiative as a whole," Vershinin said.

Russia's position is an important, serious signal that it is necessary to achieve real results that will actually facilitate and ensure the unhindered export of Russian food and fertilizers to the world market.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Progress March Market

Recent Stories

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children again ..

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children against polio

12 minutes ago
 Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovat ..

Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovation, ideas, entrepreneurship t ..

25 minutes ago
 Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his ..

Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his verdicts': Minister for Infor ..

6 minutes ago
 Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faisla ..

Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faislabad

6 minutes ago
 Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

6 minutes ago
 Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other ..

Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other items to schools

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.