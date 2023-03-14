Russia's decision to extend the grain deal only for 60 days is not an ultimatum, but a clear and open position, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

On Monday, Vershinin said that Moscow did not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"This is not an ultimatum, it is a clear, principled and open position of the Russian side. This means that at the end of this (60-day) period, we will see what progress has been made with regard to the implementation of our memorandum between the UN secretariat and Russia, and on this basis we will determine the fate of the Black Sea grain deal, the initiative as a whole," Vershinin said.

Russia's position is an important, serious signal that it is necessary to achieve real results that will actually facilitate and ensure the unhindered export of Russian food and fertilizers to the world market.