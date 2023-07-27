ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Russian government's decision to withdraw from the grain deal is understandable as Moscow believes that the initiative's goals have not been achieved, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo told Sputnik

"First of all, the initial intention of the grain deal was to assist the most disadvantaged, and I believe the most disadvantaged in this respect were the African countries.

We are beginning to head rumors that after all, the grain deal did not play a significant part of what it initially was meant to do. So I think it is important, first of all, that we continue to examine what really happened, and it is understandable that the Russian government has taken the decision it has taken, because I believe it has come to its knowledge that the intentions of the grain deal have not been achieved," the minister said.