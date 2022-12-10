(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow's decision to postpone the meeting of the bilateral advisory commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is not aimed at scrapping the treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Moscow's decision to postpone the meeting of the bilateral advisory commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is not aimed at scrapping the treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"I am constantly saying here to representatives of the administration, the media: our decision is not aimed at scrapping the treaty, on the contrary, it is aimed at making the Americans understand the essence of what they are doing, the violations that they are doing, so that they begin to fully comply with all the terms of this agreement," Antonov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.