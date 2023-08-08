TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russia's decision in August 2008 to protect South Ossetia from Georgian troops was right, South Ossetian Foreign Minister Akhsar Dzhioyev told Sputnik.

Dzhioyev said that in August 2008, when the entire world was watching the opening of the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, the Georgian Armed Forces, trained in line with NATO standards, tried to capture South Ossetia.

"Thanks to the courage and steadfastness of Russian and Ossetian peacekeepers, servicemen and militiamen, South Ossetia stood its ground. The only right decision of the Russian Federation's leadership - to force the aggressor to peace and recognize the independence of the Republic of South Ossetia - became the key to its stable development and confidence in a peaceful future. Russia is a reliable guarantor of South Ossetia's peace and security," the minister said.