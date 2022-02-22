MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the LPR and DPR was made on the basis of the UN Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The decision was made taking into account the free will of the residents of Donbas, on the basis of the provisions of the UN Charter, the 1970 Declaration on the Principles of International Law Concerning Friendly Relations between States, the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, and other fundamental international documents," the ministry said in a statement.