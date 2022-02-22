UrduPoint.com

Russia's Decision To Recognize LPR, DPR Based On UN Charter - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Decision to Recognize LPR, DPR Based on UN Charter - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the LPR and DPR was made on the basis of the UN Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The decision was made taking into account the free will of the residents of Donbas, on the basis of the provisions of the UN Charter, the 1970 Declaration on the Principles of International Law Concerning Friendly Relations between States, the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, and other fundamental international documents," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Helsinki Independence

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

10 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

53 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>