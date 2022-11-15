(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, commenting on Russia's permission to transfer a 30 percent stake in the new Sakhalin-1 project operator to Japan's SODECO, called the decision very important for ensuring Japan's energy security.

The day before, the Russian government allowed the transfer of 30 percent in the new Sakhalin-1 operator to SODECO, and 20 percent to India's ONGC.

Thus, both companies will receive stakes in the new operator. The resolution also said both companies had officially notified the Russian government of their agreement to take ownership of stakes in the new operator.

"We have been informed that the Russian government has approved the participation of Japan's SODECO in the Sakhalin-1 project. We consider this decision extremely significant in terms of ensuring the energy security of our country," Matsuno said.