UrduPoint.com

Russia's Decision To Transfer Stake In Sakhalin-1 To SODECO Important For Japan - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Russia's Decision to Transfer Stake in Sakhalin-1 to SODECO Important for Japan - Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, commenting on Russia's permission to transfer a 30 percent stake in the new Sakhalin-1 project operator to Japan's SODECO, called the decision very important for ensuring Japan's energy security.

The day before, the Russian government allowed the transfer of 30 percent in the new Sakhalin-1 operator to SODECO, and 20 percent to India's ONGC.

Thus, both companies will receive stakes in the new operator. The resolution also said both companies had officially notified the Russian government of their agreement to take ownership of stakes in the new operator.

"We have been informed that the Russian government has approved the participation of Japan's SODECO in the Sakhalin-1 project. We consider this decision extremely significant in terms of ensuring the energy security of our country," Matsuno said.

Related Topics

India Resolution Russia Japan Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

7 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

7 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

7 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

7 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

7 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.