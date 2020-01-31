UrduPoint.com
Russia's Declaration Against Revisiting WWII Results Signed By 77 PACE Members - Lawmaker

Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:29 PM

The Russia-sponsored declaration on the inadmissibility of revisiting the results of World War II has been signed by 77 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian lower house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Russia-sponsored declaration on the inadmissibility of revisiting the results of World War II has been signed by 77 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian lower house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Friday.

Pyotr Tolstoy, who leads the Russian delegation at PACE, announced earlier in January that Russia planned to propose such a declaration.

"Russia proposed that PACE adopt the declaration to protect the historical truth, oppose its distortion in favor of the political situation and ensure the inadmissibility of the struggle against monuments commemorating soldiers who liberated the states of the Council of Europe from fascism. While only 20 signatures are required to publish the declaration, a total of 77 delegates of the assembly signed the document," Slutsky, who is part of the Russian delegation at PACE, wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his visit to Poland earlier this week that the Soviet Union was one of the states responsible for sparking World War II. According to him, Poland and the Polish people were the first to feel the "collusion of totalitarian regimes" that led to the outbreak of the war.

Polish politicians also occasionally demand compensation from Russia for alleged damage caused to Poland during the war. In particular, Jaroslav Kaczynski, the leader of the Law and Justice party, said in an interview with German newspaper Bild on Saturday that Russia "must also pay" alongside Germany.

