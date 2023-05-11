UrduPoint.com

Russia's Defeat Means US Is Safer, Ukraine And 'Rules Based Order' Are Preserved - Milley

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Russia's defeat in its Special Military Operation means the U.S. is safer because Ukraine's sovereignty and the "rules-based order" are preserved, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia's defeat in its Special Military Operation means the U.S. is safer because Ukraine's sovereignty and the "rules-based order" are preserved, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"I think it does, because I think that 'lost' being defined as Ukraine remains a free, independent, sovereign country, with is territory intact, if that is the end result of this war, then I think (Vladimir) Putin will have failed in his attempts to take Ukraine and undermine the rules-based order," Milley told a Senate appropriations committee hearing.

Milley added that winning against Russia is an "existential" issue for Ukraine as it will determine its continuity as a state, noting that for Europe and the U.S. it will ensure global stability under the so-called rules-based international order.

The outcome of the conflict in eastern Ukraine is critical to issues outside of Ukraine, Milley said, noting that it might affect the decision making in Beijing over whether it will decide to take Taiwan forcefully.

"I think that the Chinese are watching the war between Russia and Ukraine very carefully," Milley added.

