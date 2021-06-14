Russia's Defense capabilities are presently at a very high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia's Defense capabilities are presently at a very high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Monday.

"China has been developing. And I understand that what's beginning is a certain kind of confrontation with China. Everybody understands it. We can see it.

Why hide from and be scared of these issues?," Putin said in an interview with NBC. "However, we're not alarmed by it, including, among other things, by the fact that our defence sufficiency, which is how we describe it, is at a very high level, including because of this. But the most important thing is the nature and level of our relationship with China."