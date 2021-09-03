UrduPoint.com

Russia's Defense Cooperation Agency Chief Sees No Obstacles To Supplying S-400 To Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:30 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev expressed the belief on Friday there are no obstacles to supplying Russia's S-400 missile systems to Belarus.

"Belarus is our strategic partner, we live in one Union State," Shugayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Since the S-400 was designed for export as well, "it would be logical to satisfy the needs of Belarus," the defense cooperation agency chief added.

More Stories From World

