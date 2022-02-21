Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Ukraine may obtain tactical nuclear weapons as it has more capabilities than Iran and North Korea

He recalled Kiev's desire to once again become the nuclear power.

"It is quite dangerous for a number of reasons. Firstly, during the long years of Soviet power and being a part of the Soviet Union, the capabilities to create such weapons, not only weapons but also their launchers, were built up there (in Ukraine)," Shoigu told a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The minister noted that tactical nuclear weapons are deployed in Germany, so these sorts of weapons may appear in Ukraine as well and would "be deployed on launchers that already exist today." The minister recalled the Tactical Operational Missile Complex "Tochka," and said that tactical nuclear warheads "can be easily deployed" on these missile systems.

He highlighted that Ukraine "has the equipment, technologies, specialists," that "are much greater than those of Iran and North Korea," which the world community is trying to denuclearize.