MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has denied Estonia's claim about border violation by Russian aircraft, stressing that the jet had flown above the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

Earlier, Estonia's General Staff said a Su-34 fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces violated the air border of the Baltic republic.

"On September 23, the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft made a scheduled flight to the Kaliningrad region over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

The flight was passing along a preliminarily agreed route. During the flight, the Russian aircraft's crew was constantly in contact, including with Estonian air traffic controllers," the ministry said.

"No complaints were made about the flight of the Russian aircraft. The statements by the Estonian side a day later that a Russian plane allegedly violated Estonian airspace are a belated attempt to attract ungrounded attention and are perplexing," it said.