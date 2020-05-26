MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's specialized institute for biological research is involved in the development of an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus and aims to complete clinical trials by the end of July, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Shoigu spoke at a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The 48th Central Research Institute of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Defense Ministry, in cooperation with the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, are developing a recombinant vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection. Currently, the institute's specialists are completing pre-clinical studies of the experimental vaccine sample ” they are due to finish on June 1," Shoigu said.

Clinical trials of the experimental vaccine are scheduled to complete by the end of July, the minister added.

Speaking on the coronavirus situation within the ranks of the Russian armed forces, Shoigu said that the army is past the peak of the outbreak.

"The peak of the new coronavirus infection within the armed forces was overcome in the second half of April. Since the beginning of March, a total of 5,500 army members have been infected. To date, 3,500 have been cured and discharged from hospital. We believe that the situation in the armed forces will return to normal by the beginning of June," Shoigu said.

The minister said that the epidemic had not caused "a decrease of combatant value" in the Russian army or otherwise affected scheduled combat training.