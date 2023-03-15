UrduPoint.com

Russia's Defense Ministry Reports Breach Of Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the ceasefire monitored by Russian peacekeepers in Nagoron-Karabakh on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan had been violated, without specifying which side was responsible for the violation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the ceasefire monitored by Russian peacekeepers in Nagoron-Karabakh on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan had been violated, without specifying which side was responsible for the violation.

"A ceasefire violation has been recorded in the Martuni region. There were no casualties," the statement read.

Russian peacekeepers, together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, were investigating the incident, according to the statement.

Two car convoys of Russian peacekeepers carrying humanitarian cargo were being escorted along the Yerevan-Goris-Stepanakert route, the ministry added.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s.

Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the Armenian-populated region, which is seeking independence from Azerbaijan. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

Since December 12, 2022, the so-called Lachin Corridor � a road which runs through Azerbaijani territory and serves as the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged illegal Armenian mining in the area.

