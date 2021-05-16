UrduPoint.com
Russia's Defense Ministry Says Fleet Monitoring UK HMS Trent In Black Sea

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russia's Defense Ministry Says Fleet Monitoring UK HMS Trent in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is monitoring a UK patrol vessel, HMS Trent, that just entered the Black Sea, the Russian national center for defense management said Sunday.

"The forces and equipment of the Black Sea Fleet were engaged in monitoring the actions of a patrol ship of the UK Navy, Trent, that entered the Black Sea," the center said.

