(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A Ukrainian drone was shot down overnight when attempted to attack facilities in the Moscow region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was prevented this morning," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage.