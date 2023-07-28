Open Menu

Russia's Defense Ministry Says Ukraine's Drone About To Attack In Moscow Region Shot Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Russia's Defense Ministry Says Ukraine's Drone About to Attack in Moscow Region Shot Down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A Ukrainian drone was shot down overnight when attempted to attack facilities in the Moscow region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was prevented this morning," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Vehicle Kiev

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

26 minutes ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

8 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

9 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

9 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

9 hours ago
Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

9 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

9 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

9 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

9 hours ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

10 hours ago

More Stories From World