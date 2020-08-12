UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Defense Ministry To Buy $957Mln Batch Of Su-35S By Year-End - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:01 PM

Russia's Defense Ministry to Buy $957Mln Batch of Su-35S by Year-End - Shoigu

The Russian Defense Ministry intends to strike a 70 billion rubles ($957 million) contract with plane manufacturer Sukhoi this year to purchase more Su-35S fighters, minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) - The Russian Defense Ministry intends to strike a 70 billion rubles ($957 million) contract with plane manufacturer Sukhoi this year to purchase more Su-35S fighters, minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"By the end of the year, we plan to additionally sign a state contract for the supply of multifunctional Su-35S aircraft. The contract will be worth 70 billion rubles," Shoigu said during a trip to Russia's Khabarovsk Territory.

In November, deputy minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said, while on a visit to an aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur where the fighter is manufactured, said that the current contract stipulates the delivery of the last batch of 10 Su-35S fighters in 2020. Back then, the official noted that the ministry is poised to sign an additional contract with Sukhoi.

In February, state corporation Rostec reported that there are some 70 Su-35S fighters in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Khabarovsk February August November 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Convenes Meeting on Security, Constitut ..

1 minute ago

West Should Abstain From Fostering Color Revolutio ..

1 minute ago

Train Derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire Has R ..

1 minute ago

Hina Pervez Butt says attempt to murder was made o ..

22 minutes ago

Over 80% of Russian Companies Have Cybersecurity V ..

21 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Resume Flights to 7 Countries Starti ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.