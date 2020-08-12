The Russian Defense Ministry intends to strike a 70 billion rubles ($957 million) contract with plane manufacturer Sukhoi this year to purchase more Su-35S fighters, minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) - The Russian Defense Ministry intends to strike a 70 billion rubles ($957 million) contract with plane manufacturer Sukhoi this year to purchase more Su-35S fighters, minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"By the end of the year, we plan to additionally sign a state contract for the supply of multifunctional Su-35S aircraft. The contract will be worth 70 billion rubles," Shoigu said during a trip to Russia's Khabarovsk Territory.

In November, deputy minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said, while on a visit to an aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur where the fighter is manufactured, said that the current contract stipulates the delivery of the last batch of 10 Su-35S fighters in 2020. Back then, the official noted that the ministry is poised to sign an additional contract with Sukhoi.

In February, state corporation Rostec reported that there are some 70 Su-35S fighters in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.