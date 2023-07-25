(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"From July 25-27, the Russian delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army, Sergei Shoigu, will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in festive events on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953," the ministry said.

It added that the visit would contribute to strengthening of military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, while also marking an important step in cooperation between the two countries.