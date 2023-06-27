MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Syria with the leader of Syria's Tomorrow opposition movement, Ahmad Jarba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On June 26, at the initiative of the Syrian side, a telephone conversation was held between Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the leader of Syria's Tomorrow opposition movement Ahmad Jarba. During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the current situation in and around Syria, including taking into account the results of the 20th international meeting on Syria held in Astana on June 20-21 and the quadripartite consultations of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

Bogdanov also met with Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Talal Naji and discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories and the escalation of tension in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"The need has been reiterated to reinstate Palestinian national unity," the statement on the ministry's website read.