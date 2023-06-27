Open Menu

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria, Palestine With Opposition Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria, Palestine With Opposition Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Syria with the leader of Syria's Tomorrow opposition movement, Ahmad Jarba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On June 26, at the initiative of the Syrian side, a telephone conversation was held between Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the leader of Syria's Tomorrow opposition movement Ahmad Jarba. During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the current situation in and around Syria, including taking into account the results of the 20th international meeting on Syria held in Astana on June 20-21 and the quadripartite consultations of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

Bogdanov also met with Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Talal Naji and discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories and the escalation of tension in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"The need has been reiterated to reinstate Palestinian national unity," the statement on the ministry's website read.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Exchange Palestine Iran Russia Turkey Astana Middle East June Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

2 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

2 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

2 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

2 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

3 hours ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

3 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

3 hours ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

3 hours ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

3 hours ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

3 hours ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World