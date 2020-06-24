(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr have held talks on the latter's request to discuss latest developments around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

"The discussion pertained to the construction by Addis Ababa of the Renaissance dam on Blue Nile River and Egypt's appeal to the UN Security Council in this regard. Russia reaffirmed its principal position based on the need to settle disagreements between Cairo and Addis Ababa via negotiations with consideration of interests of all parties concerned," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the press release, the diplomats have also discussed topical issues pertaining to the Russian-Egyptian bilateral relations, including the bilateral collaboration in the middle East and on various international platforms.

From the very onset of the Ethiopian dam's construction in 2012, neighboring Egypt and Sudan have been vocally concerned about its effects on their own water security. The three countries held dozens of talks, with the key bone of contention being how soon to fill the dam that is set to become Africa's largest, when completed in 2023.

Cairo has proposed to extend the filling for 10 years, while Ethiopia is determined to do it in three years, in which case Egypt and Sudan say they will fall short of 25 billion cubic meters of water annually with subsequent drought and crop failure.