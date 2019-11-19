(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Susanna Terstal, who paid a working visit to Moscow, discussed the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Susanna Terstal, who paid a working visit to Moscow, discussed the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During their conversation they had a thorough exchange of views on the current developments in Israel and the Palestinian territories. In this regard, they underscored that there is no alternative to a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the existing international law foundations as well as the need for relevant concerted efforts by the world community," the ministry said in a statement.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

A two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict stipulates that two independent states, Israel and Palestine, should be established for Jewish and Palestinian people, respectively. In 1993, the Israeli government and the Palestine Liberation Organization agreed to implement a two-state solution as part of the Oslo Accords that led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority. However, determining the boundary between the two states continues to be a stumbling block during the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

The confrontation between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated last week after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.