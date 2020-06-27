MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Swiss Ambassador to Russia Yves Rossier discussed the Syrian conflict settlement, as well as the current developments in Libya and Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the talks between Vershinin and Rossier took place on Friday.

"The parties exchanged views on the issues related to the Syrian conflict settlement focusing on the need for free, depoliticized and fair humanitarian assistance to Syria, especially against the backdrop of tightening of the unilateral sanctions against Damascus, as well as facilitating the political process implemented by Syrians under UN auspices as set out in the UNSC Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the situation in Libya with a focus on supporting UN efforts to stabilize the country and developments around Iran, the ministry added.