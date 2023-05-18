UrduPoint.com

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko Arrives In Cuba

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has arrived in Cuba for a working visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Chernyshenko was welcomed by Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga and Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli at Jose Marti International Airport.

"We as part of a large and representative delegation have arrived at the instructions of (Russian) President Vladimir Putin ... Relations between Russia and Cuba have historical significance and are not subject to political conjuncture.

We intend to do everything possible to help the Cuban economy reach a decent level," Chernyshenko said upon arrival.

During the visit, Chernyshenko will meet with Cuban President Miguel Daaz-Canel. Chernyshenko will also participate in a meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation with the participation of Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and attend the Russian-Cuban business forum.

The sides are expected to sign bilateral agreements in trade, industry, energy, agriculture, construction, and education during the visit.

